Market Street reopens after months of construction in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Portions of downtown Johnson City roads that have been closed for months due to road construction have finally reopened.

The road between South Roan and Buffalo Street that was receiving renovations is now available for travel once again.

The project, which was supposed to be completed in March but was delayed due to to other projects, was part of the second phase of improvements to downtown water and wastewater systems.

Lighting and sidewalks were also improved along the road.