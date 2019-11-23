Marker honoring Jimmie Rodgers unveiled in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A marker honoring the “Father of Country Music” was unveiled Friday in downtown Bristol.

The marker honors Jimmie Rodgers, a Mississippi-native who participated in the Bristol Sessions.

Country music artist Marty Stuart and Visit Mississippi Director Craig Ray unveiled the marker.

The marker is located at 416 State St., where Rodgers and the Carter family made country music’s first recordings.

Plans are in the works for Bristol officials to take a marker of their own to Mississippi in 2020.