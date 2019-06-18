Marion woman expands business with $15,000 loan from local program

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — A hair stylist in Marion received $15,000 in loan fund assistance for her new business, “Pretty In Ink.”

Melanie Barrett has been a stylist at Jerry Elswick Salon for the past 16 years, and now, with the help of the Marion Small Business Loan Pool, she is expanding her own makeup store next door to the salon.

A release from the Town of Marion says that Barrett’s new business, “Pretty In Ink,” will be located next door to the Jerry Elswick Salon.

The money will be used for renovations on the new space, equipment, supplies and marketing.

“We are delighted to see another great business open here in Marion,” said Ken Heath, Marion’s Director of Community and Economic Development. “Filling vacant spaces, creating new jobs, filling community wants and needs is what always makes this job exciting, and helping neighbors work toward their dream is the best thing we get to do.”

The USDA Rural Business Assistance Program awarded a grant to the Town of Marion to fuel the loan.

“Pretty In Ink” is located at 109 South Iron Street. It will be open Mondays and Saturdays by appointment. The phone number for the store is (276) 780-0003.