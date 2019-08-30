Marion, Va. man charged with forcible rape of a child

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Authorities in Smyth County, Virginia have arrested and charged a man with the forcible rape of a child.

Authorities said the victim was 10-years-old.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Sheriff Chip Shuler said Gary Dwayne Dotson, 37, of Marion was arrested following an investigation.

That investigation stemmed from an incident that was reported to School Resource Officers Thursday.

We’re told more charges are expected as this case is still under investigation.

Dotson is being held in the Abingdon Regional Jail without bond pending an arraignment in court.