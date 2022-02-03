SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Virginia man is facing several charges after police say he sexually assaulted an underage girl.

According to a release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were informed of the alleged offenses on Wednesday. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Marcus Evan Conrath, 32.

Conrath is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of fornication and one count of sodomy.

As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office says Conrath is being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. He is awaiting arraignment in Smyth County court with more charges expected to be placed against him.