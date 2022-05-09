MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The town of Marion, Virginia and its local businesses are helping cover the cost of gas for some lucky winners this summer.

A release from the town states that more than 30 businesses have partnered with the town to give away $100 gas cards. Those cards will be given to a randomly drawn winner each week between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The winners will be drawn Tuesday then announced on Wednesdays, according to the release. To sign up for a chance to win, people simply have to stop by one of the local participating businesses and register. People can sign up on any weekday at any of the businesses starting May 27, and no purchases are necessary.

“It’s a great way for us to say ‘thank you’ for people making the choice to come to visit,” said Ken Heath, Marion’s Director of Community and Economic Development. “Folks can register every weekday at every business starting May 27. We’ll draw a winner each Tuesday, and announce our winner each Wednesday [from] Memorial Day week through Labor Day week. We encourage folks to stop in as many businesses as they can, every time they’re in Marion, and get another chance for us to pick up the tab for a tank of gas!”

All participants must be 18 or older, and the winners will be announced on the town’s social media. Winners will also be notified either by email or phone.

Town officials call the promotion the “Road Trip Marion Great Gas Giveaway.”

“This is a huge opportunity for us all,” said Marion Mayor David Helms in the release. “In 24 hours, over 30 businesses had signed up for the promotion. This innovative promotion not only brings media and public attention all summer, but provides Marion businesses with a huge database of potential customers – at zero cost to the town, and helps ease the burden on families as they plan summer trips. We can’t wait to see them here in town!”

A full list of participating businesses has been provided by the town. You can see that list below:

