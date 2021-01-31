Marion structure fire caused by resident attempting to thaw frozen water pipe with a torch

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Marion-Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire Saturday at a home after a resident attempted to thaw a frozen water pipe with a torch, according to a post on Sunday.

In the post, the department said the incident occurred on the 2700 block of Highway 16, and there were no injuries.

“Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames showing from a small residential structure located behind and between two additional occupied structures,” the post said. “Incident Command was established, and the Sugar Grove Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for an engine and additional manpower.”

The post said the fire attack was complicated by a “sharp drop-off” on the back of the structure down to a creek below.