MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Marion police are looking for a “possibly endangered” woman who was reported missing Thursday.

According to the Marion Police Department, Rachel Combs, 33, was reported missing from the Hume Place/West Chilhowie Street area of Marion.

Combs was last seen wearing a neon pink tank top, blue shorts, and white tennis shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

“She left the area of Hume Place on foot and may possibly be experiencing a mental health crisis,” the Marion Police Department said in a release.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact Smyth County dispatch at 276-783-7204.