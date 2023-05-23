MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Marion Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 83-year-old woman who could possibly be endangered.

A release from town officials said Lonnie Young, 83, was traveling from Mt. Airy, North Carolina today and was expected to return to Marion at around 3 p.m., but has not returned home.

Young was last seen driving a silver 2021 Nissan Altima with tag number S31924. She is 5′ 6″ and weighs 150 pounds, according to the release. Young has grey hair and is a white 83-year-old female.

The family of Young told police that they have observed what may be a cognitive decline in her recently, the release states. Young has been entered as a missing person in North Carolina, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lonnie Young is asked to contact Smyth County Dispatch at 276-783-7204.