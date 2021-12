MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Marion police have asked some residents around Henderson Street to shelter in place as they investigate reports that someone has barricaded themself inside of a home.

Police are currently on the scene in the 200 block of Henderson Street, according to town spokesperson Ken Heath.

Heath said the scene is secure and there is no active threat to the public.

Police are asking that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.