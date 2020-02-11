Marion, Va. police: Public’s help sought locating missing 16-year-old girl

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Friday.

According to a release from the police department, Alexys Hope Vargas left her home in the 600 block of Anderson Avenue without permission on February 7.

Alexys was last seen walking towards Look Avenue and was reported missing by her mother on Monday, February 10.

Alexys’ mother has had contact with her but does not know her location, according to the release.

Police do not believe she is in immediate danger, but contact does need to be established.

Alexys is 5′ 4″ and weighs around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a Virginia Tech hoodie and black basketball shorts, and she may have her dog, a medium-sized brown and white mixed breed, with her.

Anyone with information as to Alexys’ whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 276-783-8145 or the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.