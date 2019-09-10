Marion Police Department reinvestigating woman who went missing in 2017

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Marion Police Department is beginning to reinvestigate the case of a missing Saltville woman who was last seen in 2017.

According to Marion Police Chief John Clair, the department is going to reexamine the case of Jami Megan-LaBeth Pakacki, who was reported missing on May 19, 2017.

Pakacki was last seen by family members on May 14, 2017. She was 23 when she was reported missing.

“This was never a closed investigation,” Chief Clair told News Channel 11 on Tuesday. “It has always been on our minds.”

Chief Clair said the department is looking at the case with fresh eyes and will be interviewing family members and the last people to see Pakacki again.

Chief Clair said the Marion Police Department held a planning meeting last week to discuss plans for the investigation. The department also conducted a grid search of the area Pakacki was last seen .

The search yielded no new evidence.

Chief Clair said investigators are hoping to work with other agencies.

A post to the department’s Facebook page said Pakacki had only her cellphone with her when she left the area and she had deactivated her social media accounts.

Anyone with information regarding Pakacki or her whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (276) 783-8145.