MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman.

The Marion Police Department says Kayla Vance, 29 of Atkins, was last seen around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Marion Manor Apartments.

Anyone who has seen Vance or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Smyth County Dispatch Center at 276-783-7204.