Marion Police arrest man following Saturday shopping center shooting

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Marion Police Department (MPD) arrested a man following a shooting at an area shopping center on Saturday.

According to a release, Christopher Michael Smith, 42, of Marion, is accused of negligently firing a gun he was unlawfully carrying, resulting in his own injury.

Police believed during the beginning of the investigation that the incident involved a personal dispute; however, officers discovered no dispute occurred.

Smith faces the following charges:

  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The suspect remains in the Abingdon Regional Jail without bond on unrelated narcotics charges.

No one else was injured during the incident.

