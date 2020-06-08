Marion Police: 3 arrested after shooting at Royal Inn; New Jersey police assist in capturing suspect

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Three suspects have been arrested after shots were fired at the Royal Inn in Marion on May 25.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, officers responded to the inn in May around 4 p.m. after receiving calls about gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found no one injured but there were bullet holes in the building along with shell casings outside of room 16.

During the investigation, three persons of interest were identified: Charles Michael Funk, Stephen Nathaniel Anderson and Andrew Thomas Wyble.

Steven Nathaniel Anderson

Charles Michael Funk

Andrew T. Wyble

All three were charged with attempted robbery. Funk and Anderson were charged with Accessory to Attempted Murder.

Wyble was also charged with Attempted Robbery and Possession of a Firearm after being a Convicted Felon. Additional charges against Wyble are pending.

The release says Funk was arrested by the Marion Police department the day after the shots were reported, and Anderson was also arrested by Marion police on June 6.

According to police, a detective with MPD receiving information on Sunday that Wyble was in a motel in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

The release says that local New Jersey police were contacted and informed of the situation.

The Lyndhurst SWAT Team was called to the motel and evacuated the property after the warrants and a photo of Wyble were provided.

Authorities reportedly made contact with Wyble through the hotel room phone, and he surrendered peacefully.