Marion PD: Victim in recent homicide identified as 54-year-old woman, investigation ongoing

MARION, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Marion Police Department have released the identity of the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation.

Teresa Lynn Mathena Greer, 54, was identified as the body found inside of a burned home on the 200 block of North Chestnut Street in Marion, Virginia late last week.

Police announced they were investigating the death as a homicide after crews initially responded to a house fire at that address in the early morning hours on March 18.

A dog was also found inside the home, according to authorities.

Over the weekend, Marion Police announced they had arrested a person of interest in this investigation.

Jason Whittaker, 37, was arrested in Surry County, North Carolina on unrelated charges.

In Monday’s updated release, Marion Police Chief John Clair said in part, “The investigation is continuing, and our condolences go out to her family, friends, and to the community in which we all serve and reside. “