Marion PD: People should be prepared for ‘massive law enforcement presence’ ahead of July 3 protests

MARION, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with the Marion, Virginia Police Department issued a news release on social media Wednesday preparing people for “a massive law enforcement presence” on July 3.

That is the day that officials said two separate groups are planning to gather for rallies, according to police.

Authorities added in the release, “The Town of Marion Police Department, in concert with a dozen agencies is completing preparations for this coming Friday’s event. As part of these preparations, we have assembled what may be the largest deployment of law enforcement resources in the regions recent history. Participants and residents should be prepared to see a massive law enforcement presence in the downtown area, throughout town, and areas surrounding the event locations.”

Marion police officials have previously addressed concerns about the potential for dangerous interactions between the groups and asked event organizers to stay separate.

According to a previous release from the Town of Marion there are two scheduled events on July 3.

Downtown Area Rally July 3 @ 1 p.m.

“Attendees to this assembly should endeavor to park in the assembly area on Broad Street and on Main Street, specifically from Church Street to Sheffey to allow for other customers to access downtown businesses.”

Farmer’s Market Rally and March July 3 @ 4 p.m.