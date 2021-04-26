Marion PD: Northern Virginia murder suspect ‘may be traveling through Southwest Virginia’

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A murder suspect considered armed and dangerous could be passing through the Southwest Virginia region, according to the Marion Police Department.

Around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday night, Marion PD shared a post from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The post states authorities are seeking Martin Anuar Martinez, 30.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office says Martinez is wanted for murder after a victim was found with gunshot wounds after an incident on Thursday, April 22.

Martinez is described as 5’9″ and weighs roughly 170 pounds.

Marion PD said in the shared post that Martinez “may be traveling through Southwest Virginia.” Marion Police Chief John Clair told News Channel 11 that Martinez is wanted in relation to the killing of a retired police officer’s son.

Fauquier County is located in Northern Virginia close to Washington D.C.

Martinez is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.