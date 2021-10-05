Marion official: Main Street closed as crews battle flames Tuesday

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Marion town officials confirmed with News Channel 11 Tuesday morning that downtown’s Main Street remains closed as of 8:40 a.m.

Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath said crews battled a fire at the 200 block of East Main Street, where flames and smoke erupted just after 2 a.m. He stated it was a commercial building.

While the fire did not spread to nearby buildings, adjacent structures received smoke and water damage, Heath said.

Seven departments and over 60 firefighters prevented the flames from spreading, but the building did receive extensive damage.

Crews remain at the scene. No further information has been released at this time.

