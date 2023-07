Courtesy of Ken Heath, Town of Marion

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — A Marion McDonald’s is closed after a fire caused extensive damage to the building.

According to a spokesperson for the Town of Marion, firefighters extinguished a kitchen fire at a McDonald’s early Tuesday morning.

The restaurant sustained moderate fire damage and extensive smoke damage, the spokesperson stated.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The McDonald’s remains closed as of Tuesday morning.