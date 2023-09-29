MARION, Va. (WJHL) – One person was killed and another seriously injured after a vehicle overturned in Smyth County Tuesday, Virginia State Police (VSP) report.

According to the VSP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Route 16 when a 2005 Saturn Vue suddenly braked as it was heading north. The vehicle reportedly ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned multiple times.

State police identified the driver as Carlos Cruz, 36, of Marion. Cruz had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the VSP reports.

Cruz was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later on Tuesday.

A female passenger in the Saturn was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected as well. She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.

As of Friday, the crash remains under investigation.