Marion man arrested for hatchet attack at Grayson County, Va. church

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a hatchet attack at a Grayson County church.

Gregory D. Graham, 31 of Marion, was arrested just after noon Tuesday at his home in the 300 block of Brushy Mountain Road, according to Virginia State Police.

Graham is charged with one count of malicious wounding after state police say he struck an off-duty trooper’s hand with a hatchet.

He is being held without bond in the New River Regional Jail. VSP says additional charges are possible.