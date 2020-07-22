Marion man accused of burning cross indicted on multiple charges

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A man accused of burning a cross in Marion, Virginia has been indicted on four different counts.

James Brown, 40, was arrested on June 26 after an investigation reportedly found he had started the fire in his neighbor’s yard hours after a Black Lives Matter protest.

The neighbor, Travon Brown, was an organizer of the protest.

According to court documents, Brown is charged with:

Making false, fictitious and fraudulent statements

“by force or threat of force, willfully injured, intimidated and interfered with, and attempted to injure, intimidate and interfere with, any person because of their race or color and because they are or had been renting and occupying any dwelling…”

Knowingly use a fire to interfere with housing rights of another

Knowingly possessing firearms while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance

Court documents also say prosecutors are attempting to confiscate the firearms, a .22 caliber revolver and a 410 shotgun, by forfeiture.

You can read the full indictment below:

James Brown Indictment by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been assisting with the investigation.