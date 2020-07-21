Marion K9 Officer Cooper retires after more than 120 credited arrests

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A local officer has retired at the age of 8… human years, anyway.

According to a release from the Marion, Virginia Police Department, K9 Officer Cooper retired on Monday after working with the department since 2016.

The release says K9 Cooper, a yellow Labrador, has been involved in more than 200 service deployments and credited with 120 arrests, including drug violations and illegal firearms charges.

He aided in searches across multiple Southwest Virginia counties and provided services to other local departments and the Virginia State Police.

At a Marion town council meeting on Monday, Chief John Clair commended K9 Cooper’s contributions.

“Cooper was by far our community’s most popular officer,” said Clair. “He did multiple demonstrations for area schools, churches and organization, provided emotional support for children in our community during their most difficult times. Cooper interacted with children countless times and helped our department to provide a more positive interaction with the youngest of our community, in addition to his record of fighting crime.”

K9 Cooper’s partner, Sergeant Jeff Horn, will continue to keep him as his pet.

“He’s a great dog, but we all get to the point where we’re better meant for a slower pace,” said Horn. “As much as I’ll miss having him at work, I’ll look forward to seeing him at home at the end of my shift.”