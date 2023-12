MARION, Va. (WJHL) — People gathered in downtown Marion for the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday night.

The event included hot cocoa and an appearance by Santa Claus.

“The town is beautifully decorated this year,” Mayor David Helms said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this nice and our crews have done a great job with it and everything.”

The town will host a Christmas parade Friday in the downtown area beginning at 7 p.m.