Marion focuses on familiar food, music for the summer

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Marion is shaping up for an active summer with a confirmation of two July concerts and multiple other events in the works.

A Facebook post by the town announced that plans for traditional and new events are underway, with more details to come. Marion visitors can expect concerts on July 16 and 17, which Ken Heath of Community and Economic Development said “will fill Main Street with live music, activities and fun!”

The largest change announced in the post was a shifting focus to flagship food challenges as COVID-19 restrictions on food tasting are relaxed. The town’s famous Chili Cookoff will take place in a later event on October 9.

Music offerings include:

Phantom

Chase Payne

Railway Express

Shoot to Thrill

October will be an “all-Marion roster” featuring Jason Byrd, Morrison and Perkins, Crowe Hollerers, Jarid Reedy, HB Beverly, Blue Moon featuring the David Brothers and Michael Shawn Brown.

The post stated that more information and media is to follow, but those curious can contact Heath at 276-378-5026 in the meantime.