Marion Fire-EMS: Crews clean I-81 after coffee covers lanes following tractor-trailer crash

Local

Photo: Marion Fire-EMS via Facebook

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The best part of waking up is probably not Folgers on the road.

According to a post from Marion Fire-EMS, crews responded to the northbound lanes on Interstate 81 on Tuesday afternoon for a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

When units arrived, they found a strange sight; coffee canisters and their contents strewn across the roadway.

Luckily, there were no injuries from the crash, but during the crash, one of the trailers was torn open and the contents spilled.

Marion Fire-EMS was called to an accident on I-81 just a few minutes after they started clearing the road, but they were able to return and clean the interstate.

There were no injuries at the second accident.

