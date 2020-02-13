Marion Fire-EMS: 4 transported to hospital after Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailer on I-81

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Four people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 South early on Thursday.
According to a post from Marion Fire-EMS, crews were called to the area of mile marker 42 at 12:39 a.m. Crews were told that tractor-trailer units were involved in the crash and there was at least one case of entrapment.
Marion Fire-EMS and Chilhowie Fire & EMS responded and found a large box truck, an SUV and a pickup truck involved in the crash.
As soon as the first ambulance was on-scene, a tractor-trailer lost control and went off the roadway and into the median as it tried to avoid hitting the pickup truck, according to Marion Fire-EMS.
Marion Fire-EMS’ post said there were multiple injuries, and one patient had to be extricated from the SUV using hydraulic rescue tools.
Three ambulances transported four people to Smyth County Community Hospital.
Crews remained on the scene to aid in lighting and cleanup until the scene was clear at 2:44 a.m. and lanes reopened.
The Virginia State Police are investigating the crash and deputies of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control at the crash.