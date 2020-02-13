Marion Fire-EMS: 4 transported to hospital after Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailer on I-81

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Four people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 South early on Thursday.

According to a post from Marion Fire-EMS, crews were called to the area of mile marker 42 at 12:39 a.m. Crews were told that tractor-trailer units were involved in the crash and there was at least one case of entrapment.

Marion Fire-EMS and Chilhowie Fire & EMS responded and found a large box truck, an SUV and a pickup truck involved in the crash.

Photo: Marion Fire-EMS via Facebook

As soon as the first ambulance was on-scene, a tractor-trailer lost control and went off the roadway and into the median as it tried to avoid hitting the pickup truck, according to Marion Fire-EMS.

Marion Fire-EMS’ post said there were multiple injuries, and one patient had to be extricated from the SUV using hydraulic rescue tools.

Photo: Marion Fire-EMS via Facebook

Three ambulances transported four people to Smyth County Community Hospital.

Crews remained on the scene to aid in lighting and cleanup until the scene was clear at 2:44 a.m. and lanes reopened.

Photo: Charles Harrington

The Virginia State Police are investigating the crash and deputies of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control at the crash.