MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A fire in Marion, Virginia left a house destroyed early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from Ken Heath with the Town of Marion, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on the corner of Pearl and Walnut around 2:30 in the morning Saturday.

Photo: Ken Heath

When Marion Fire/EMS arrived on-scene, Heath said they found a house completely engulfed in flames. Crews worked to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading to other houses nearby, but Heath said the home was considered a total loss.

Heath said that no one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Heath added that no foul play is suspected in the incident.