Marion cancels trunk-or-treat event, Christmas parade, & New Year’s events

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Town of Marion has announced the cancellation of several holiday events due to COVID-19 concerns.

The town-sponsored trunk-or-treat event, Christmas parade, and New Year’s Eve events at The Henderson have all been canceled.

The town said the events were canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases and Virginia’s “phase three” restrictions.

“While we realize these events are several weeks away, the detail and logistics work in lining up participants, staff and volunteers takes a significant amount of time,” said Town Manager Bill Rush in a news release. “With CDC and VDH predictions of continued rising cases of Covid, we have no choice but to cancel this traditional large gathering so we can help keep our community healthy and safe.”

While Marion’s “Halloween Madness Trunk or Treat” event downtown won’t take place, trick-or-treating on Halloween evening will be up to each individual, the town said.

“We are asking residents and members of our community to please follow CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines, as well as their best judgment if participating in neighborhood/community trick-or-treating,” said Marion’s Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath. “In spite of all that’s going on, we want folks to enjoy their holidays, even if it’s in a different way this year, to keep folks safe and healthy.”

The town says Park Place Drive-In will still show classic Halloween movies and the Marion Christmas Market will still take place at the Farmers Market each Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.