MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A building in Marion was torn down after it was damaged by a vehicle that crashed into it Monday morning.

According to Town of Marion spokesperson Ken Heath, police saw a vehicle driving through town “at a high rate of speed” around 6:30 a.m. Monday. An officer with the Marion Police Department tried to stop the vehicle, but it crashed into a structure on North Main Street.

Heath said the commercial building was unoccupied, and the people in the vehicle were taken into custody.

The building was assessed for structural integrity following the crash. As of Monday afternoon, Heath said the building is in the process of being demolished “to eliminate any danger to the public.”

Drivers through town are being asked to follow detours as work begins. North Main Street between Chatham Hill Road and Wilden Street was closed as of 12:40 p.m. is expected to remain so throughout the day.

In a video provided to News Channel 11, crews can be seen nudging an exterior wall near the impact site with an excavator before the building’s entire façade comes crashing down.