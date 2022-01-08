Marina hosts Polar Bear Plunge on South Holston Lake

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – With snow still on the ground, dozens gathered at South Holston Lake to take a plunge, all for a special cause.

President of Sportsmans Marina Travis Richards said for over a decade, the marina has been kicking off the New Year in a unique way.

“Last week would have been probably 200 people,” Richards said. “Whereas today, we’re just going to have the really hardcore guys.”

Kerry Haynes has been participating every year since the event began.

“I’ve actually before gotten out of a sick bed just to come down, jump in and then I went back home and went to sleep,” Haynes said.

Temperatures hovered right around freezing, definitely chillier than most years.

“It certainly is cold out here today, but not as cold as it has been before where we had to run through the ice around the lake to get into the lake itself,” Haynes said.

The plunge raised thousands for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’ve just had customers, friends, who have benefited from St. Jude,” Richards said while discussing his reason for choosing St. Jude’s.

It was also the first year that swimmers participated in a costume contest.

“It’s fun, it’s all for a good cause,” Michael Bush said. “We all get to get together and have a good time.”