March for Life rally held in Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A March for Life rally was held in Johnson County on Friday night.

This marked the event’s fourth year in Mountain City.

Organizers are hoping for change, like overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide.

“It’s very important to us,” said Megan McEwen, coordinator of the event. “We need to let them know how we feel so that there can be changes made in Washington and in our state on this issue.”

The rally came after Gov. Bill Lee proposed a new fetal heartbeat bill on Thursday that would ban abortions from the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected.