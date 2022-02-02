Maple Syrup Festival coming to local historic site Feb. 12

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Breakfast-lovers in the Tri-Cities can rejoice. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is hosting its Annual Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 12.

A release from Tipton-Haynes states that 2022 marks the 18th time the historic site has hosted the educational festival. Visitors can learn all about the process and history of making maple syrup.

The festival will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the pancake breakfast lasting from 8-11 a.m. Juice, coffee and milk are included with breakfast, but be sure to arrive early as seating is limited.

Adult admission is $5, and children ages 12 and under get in for $2.50 per child. Any child ages 3 and under get into the festival for free. Breakfast is an additional $2 per person.

In addition to admission costs, visitors can purchase genuine maple syrup with prices varying per quantity.

For more information on the Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast, call 423-926-3631.