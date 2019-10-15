Manhunt underway in Florida for Greeneville murder suspect now linked to Monday evening double-homicide

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WJHL) – Authorities believe a man accused of murdering a man in Greeneville earlier this month is also behind a double-homicide in Florida.
A manhunt is currently underway in Polk County, Florida for Stanley Mossburg, 35, aka “Woo Woo,” who is facing several charges in connection with an alleged murder that happened outside the Celebrity Coin Laundry in Greeneville on October 2.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has also linked him to a double-homicide Monday evening in the White Haven area of the county.
According to Sheriff Grady Judd, investigators believe Mossburg is still in the area and advised residents to lock their doors.
Authorities say Mossburg should be considered armed and dangerous.
This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.