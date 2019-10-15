Breaking News
Manhunt underway in Florida for Greeneville murder suspect now linked to Monday evening double-homicide

Manhunt underway in Florida for Greeneville murder suspect now linked to Monday evening double-homicide

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Stanley Mossburg. (Greeneville Police Department)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WJHL) – Authorities believe a man accused of murdering a man in Greeneville earlier this month is also behind a double-homicide in Florida.

A manhunt is currently underway in Polk County, Florida for Stanley Mossburg, 35, aka “Woo Woo,” who is facing several charges in connection with an alleged murder that happened outside the Celebrity Coin Laundry in Greeneville on October 2.

RELATED » TBI: Reward offered in Greeneville homicide case; new photos show suspect has ‘Woo Woo’ tattoo

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has also linked him to a double-homicide Monday evening in the White Haven area of the county.

Sheriff Grady Judd is briefing the media about a double homicide investigation in Winter Haven. We are looking for 35 yr old Stanley Eric Mossburg AKA “Woo Woo,” and he is to be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS. His photos are posted on our page.

Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 14, 2019

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, investigators believe Mossburg is still in the area and advised residents to lock their doors.

Authorities say Mossburg should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss