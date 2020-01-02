Sheriff: Unicoi County pursuit suspect may have fled back to Tennessee

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — North Carolina authorities believe a wanted man may have returned to Tennessee.

Yancey County Sheriff Gary Banks says his deputies have been searching for Christopher Saults.

Saults is wanted on felony warrants and was involved in a pursuit with Unicoi County deputies on Wednesday, according to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley.

Sheriff Banks says a family called police after Saults appeared at their home claiming that he had been out hunting and needed to call a family member to pick him up. Someone had already picked up Saults by the time deputies arrived at the home. The family told deputies Saults told them he was going back to Tennessee.

The family didn’t realize Saults was wanted initially.

This came after a Unicoi County deputies were involved in a “small chase” but lost track of the vehicle, which was eventually found abandoned next to a house on Edwards Cemetery Road near the border with Yancey County.

Hensley said no one was at the house at the time the vehicle was located but deputies later found a woman who admitted to being in the vehicle with Saults.

If you have any information regarding the location of Saults, contact the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department at (423) 743-1850 or the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 682-2124.

ORIGINAL STORY – YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL)- A manhunt is underway for a suspect believed to be in North Carolina after escaping from the Tri-Cities.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released but the picture above is who police are searching for.

There are several warrants out for his arrest.

Officials say he fled from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office yesterday and may now be in Yancey County, N.C. which is about an hour away.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook to anyone living in the 19-W area near the TN state line to lock their cars and homes.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.