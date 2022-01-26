Manhunt underway for shooting suspect in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are currently searching for a shooting suspect in Carter County.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are searching in the area of VIP Road, which is just south of Milligan University.

The shooter was described as a man around 5-feet 8-inches tall with blue eyes and a skinny build who was wearing a camouflage mask. Authorities believe he may be armed with a handgun.

Shooting scene in Carter County (Photo: WJHL)

The sheriff’s office says people living in the area should stay inside.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.