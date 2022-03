ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who may be armed with a gun following a shooting.

Carter County deputies are currently searching around the 400 block of Cove Creek Road in the Roan Mountain area.

A Carter County deputy on scene said two people were injured but provided no other details.

The deputy described the scene as “active.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.