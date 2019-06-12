Management gives an inside look at the new Elizabethton Twins Clubhouse

Exactly one week away from the season opener, the Elizabethton Twins gave News Channel 11 an exclusive look at the new Clubhouse facility.

The new clubhouse at Joe O’Brien Field was one of the conditions the Minnesota Twins had in order to keep the team in Elizabethton.

“This facility alone itself will keep minor league baseball here in Elizabethton for a long time,“ said Mike Mains, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Elizabethton.

The clubhouse includes a spacious locker room, training room, weight room, conference room and coach’s locker room.

“You want to have top-notch weight facilities because it is about being bigger, faster, stronger,“ said Brice Ballentine, the Elizabethton Twins General Manger, who is very pleased with the new and improved weight room and facility.

T he City of Elizabethton and the Minnesota Twins Organization paid for the clubhouse. The Twins contributed $800,000 dollars and the city paid the remaining $1.3 million.

The Twins will also sell beer at baseball games this season in an effort to attract a larger crowd to the games.

“We wanted to get beer in here because we thought that would enhance fan interaction,“ Ballentine said.

L ooking ahead the facility will benefit both the community and the Twins.

Mains revealed the Elizabethton High School baseball team will also use the facility during their season.

The Twins are inviting the public to tour the facility. They will host an open house on Tuesday, June 18th from 10 a.m. until noon.

Later that night, the Elizabethton Twins will open their Appalachian League season against the Bluefield Blue Jays.