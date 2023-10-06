JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) will welcome a man wrongly convicted of murder next week.

Anthony Ray Hinton is slated to share his story with students and staff on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Hinton was arrested in 1985 for the murder of two fast food managers in Birmingham, Alabama. Until 2015, he was behind bars despite not committing the crime.

“A virulent brew of racism, prosecutorial misconduct, poverty, and cruel indifference to the innocence of this man led to his incarceration,” said Dr. Daryl Carter, Director of the Black American Studies Program at ETSU.

He will be speaking in the Grand Soldiers Ballroom at the Carnegie Hotel, located across the street from the main campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

After his story, Hinton will hold a Q&A session.