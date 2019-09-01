Man who suffered brain injury biking across the country to raise awareness

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is on a mission to spread awareness about traumatic brain injury – one bike ride at a time.

New Jersey native William Galloway is pedaling his way across the country to get the word out about the severity of brain injuries after being hit by a drunk driver.

He made a stop in Johnson City on his trek across the country. Galloway says he wanted to get the word out that brain injuries don’t define people.

“This has all been a journey for me there’s no luxury, I just kept going, and I’m hoping right now to get some support from the company that makes the bike, so that’s why I’m headed down to Orlando, that’s why I came through the Johnson City area,” Galloway said.

No matter the circumstances, Galloway’s problems have not deterred him in the slightest.

Galloway will continue his journey across the country, making his way towards California and the west coast.