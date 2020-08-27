Man who pleaded guilty to charges related to MeadowView shooting sentenced to 3 more years in jail

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the men involved in the 2019 shooting at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center was sentenced on Thursday.

Deonte Bristol pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment in June 2020.

On Thursday, Bristol was sentenced in Sullivan County Criminal Court to four and a half years in jail.

Bristol received credit off that sentence for the 18 months he has already served.

Three years remain on Bristol’s sentence once the time already served is accounted for.

Bristol’s attorney asked that he be considered for probation, but Judge James Goodwin said his criminal history did not warrant eligibility for probation.

Bristol is one of the three people arrested after the shooting that left one man with non-life threatening injuries during an attempted robbery at MeadowView.

Brittany Stafford’s case was dismissed and Matthew Phillips is scheduled to appear back in court on October 29.