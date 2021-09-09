Man who held convenience store clerk hostage sentenced to 20 years

(Photo: Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who held a Johnson City store clerk hostage has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Marc Kristopher Skeen, 37 of Limestone, to 245 months of imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Skeen pleaded guilty in June to robbing the store and discharging a firearm.

The incident happened at the Marathon gas station on South Roan Street, which is located in Johnson City and Carter County, in July of 2019. Investigators said Skeen arrived and discharged a firearm before taking the convenience store clerk hostage, leading to a six hour-long standoff with police.

The hostage was eventually released without injury.

