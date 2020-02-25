Man who caused Mountain Empire Community College lockdown in 2019 sentenced to 7 years

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who caused a lockdown at Mountain Empire Community College in March 2019 was sentenced on Friday.

PREVIOUS: Police: Suspect that caused MECC lockdown has been captured

According to a release from Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp, David Dewayne Scott, 44, of Big Stone Gap, pleaded guilty last fall to multiple weapons charges.

Scott was sentenced on Friday to 19 years with 12 years suspended. He will serve an active seven-year term in confinement in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Scott will also be required to serve a probation period of 10 years.

Scott’s charges stemmed from an incident on March 30, 2019 when he stole a firearm from a parked vehicle, pointed it at his sister and shot through a window at a home.

After firing the shot, Scott, a convicted felon, fled and entered the woods near Mountain Empire Community College and was chased by officers from the Big Stone Gap Police Department, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and campus police.

The school was sent into lockdown until he was arrested on the campus.

Scott later admitted to being under the influence of drugs during the incident.

In the fall of 2019, Scott pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a violent felon, stealing a firearm, brandishing a weapon, recklessly handling a weapon, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The release says Scott remains in the custody of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.