NEWPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was wanted in Scott County, Virginia has been shot and killed by authorities in Cocke County, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said local and federal authorities tried to take the man into custody after he was spotted in the 600 block of Cosby Highway in Newport on Monday.

The TBI said preliminary information indicates that when the man saw police, he ran from the area with a gun. Police deployed a K9, and the man, whose name has not been released, was located behind a home in the 600 block of Runnion Street.

“During the encounter, a deputy marshal fired shots, striking the man,” the TBI said in a release. “He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.”

The agency did not say what the man was wanted for in Scott County. News Channel 11 has reached out to the TBI and Scott County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

According to TBI, agencies involved in the search for the suspect included the Newport Police Department, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Marshals Service, with assistance from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

