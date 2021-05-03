Man wanted in S.C. arrested in Carter County after running to home of off-duty deputy during pursuit

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man with charges out of South Carolina was arrested in Carter County following a foot pursuit Thursday.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home on Dewey Dugger Road in the Toll Branch community to serve an arrest warrant for Randal Lee Street, 48.

CCSO reports Street ran into the woods behind the home and threw a backpack to the ground during the pursuit. Deputies later recovered the backpack.

“Street fled to the home of an off-duty deputy and knocked on the front door,” the release states.

Street reportedly told the off-duty deputy he was involved in a pursuit and would like to turn himself in.

The release states on-duty deputies caught up to Street at that point and took him into custody.

Deputies report finding a firearm, ammunition and a wallet with a credit card with Street’s name on it in the backpack.

Street was charged with unlawful possession since he is a previously convicted felon, according to CCSO.

CCSO reports he was also charged with resisting arrest and fugitive from justice for a crime in another state.

The release states he is being held in the Carter County Detention Center with no bond “due to an extradition request from South Carolina.”

