HCSO: Man wanted for attempted murder after officer-involved shooting

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is being sought by authorities in Hawkins County after an officer-involved shooting, during which he nearly hit two deputies with a car.

According to a release from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, Hawkins County Deputies arrived at a home on Short Rd after receiving a call about a possible crash and shots fired.

Hawkins County Deputies were called to a residence on Short Rd

When police arrived, they spotted a green Honda Civic sitting by the home.

A deputy attempted to talk to the driver, who was later identified as Jason C. Collins, 34, of Mooresburg.

Collins then accelerated the car towards the deputy. The deputy then fired his weapon in the direction of the car as he was getting out of the way.

According to the release, Collins kept going down the road where he hit a parked patrol car, nearly hitting another deputy.

The suspect sped down Short Rd before hitting a patrol car

Another deputy fired a shot from a shotgun and hit the car while he was backing away.

Collins sped off again and crashed at the intersection of Short Rd and Slate Hill Rd, where he started to flee on foot.

According to the report, the crash happened at the intersection of Short Rd and Slate Hill Rd

The release says that a search of the car found a 380 caliber hand gun.

Collins is wasnted for 2 counts of attempted second degree murder as well as multiple other charges. He is currently out on a $1,000 bond for a prior aggravated assault in Hawkins County.

Anyone with information about this case or the location of Collins is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on air for updates.