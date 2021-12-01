Man wanted in Georgia found dead in Southwest Va. parking lot, sheriff says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man wanted in Georgia was found deceased in a vehicle in Washington County, Virginia after police say it had been in a store’s parking lot for three days.

According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis and Captain Jamie Blevins, deputies responded to the parking lot off Lee Highway at 7:38 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was found inside of the vehicle and was pronounced dead. Andis said the suspected cause of death is an overdose.

The deceased man was identified as Travis Shelton Courtner, 38, of Marietta, Georgia. Blevins told News Channel 11 that Courtner was wanted on out of Georgia for a violation of probation. His original charge was possession of dangerous drugs, according to Blevins.

Security footage revealed the vehicle Courtner was in had been sitting in the parking lot for three days, according to Andis.

Courtner reportedly had ties to Johnson County, Tennessee.