Man wanted in connection to July Greeneville shooting arrested in Johnson City

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Pictured: Kevin Yarnell Mackey (Source- Greeneville PD)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man wanted in connection with a Greeneville shooting that happened in July, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force this week.

According to a release, officers served Kevin Mackey, 37, with arrest warrants for aggravated assault and felon in possession of a handgun.

Mackey was arrested following a shooting that happened on July 18th in the area of Tusculum Blvd.

Authorities found Mackey at a home on McKinnley Rd. in Johnson City.

We’re told Mackey appeared in Greene County Sessions Court Wednesday morning.

His bond was set at $55,000.

