Man wanted for questioning after lawnmower stolen from Washington County, Va. church

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a lawnmower theft.

The Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office says a lawnmower was stolen from a church in the Mock Knob Road area of the county on the weekend of June 6-7.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of a man riding a mower and investigators are now trying to identify and locate him for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000 and ask for Detective Chapman.