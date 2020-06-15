1  of  2
Man wanted for questioning after lawnmower stolen from Washington County, Va. church

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photos: WCSO)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a lawnmower theft.

The Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office says a lawnmower was stolen from a church in the Mock Knob Road area of the county on the weekend of June 6-7.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of a man riding a mower and investigators are now trying to identify and locate him for questioning in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000 and ask for Detective Chapman.

  • (Photo: WCSO)
  • (Photo: WCSO)
  • (Photo: WCSO)
  • (Photo: WCSO)

